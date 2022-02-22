Noor Husin’s superb second-half strike earns Southend draw at Eastleigh By Press Association February 22 2022, 9.49pm Eastleigh drew with Southend (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Noor Husin’s superb second-half strike earned Southend a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama National League clash at Eastleigh. The draw ended Southend’s four-match winning run but did extend their unbeaten streak to seven, while Eastleigh are now nine games without a win. Harry Pritchard fired Eastleigh into the lead just nine minutes in. Brennan Camp, on his Spitfires debut, whipped a low cross into the box where it was touched in by the onrushing forward. Husin levelled for Southend in superb fashion just after the hour mark, launching a sweetly-struck volley into the bottom right-hand corner from 25 yards out. Joe McDonnell saved Will Atkinson’s late effort to earn the hosts a point. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close