Noor Husin’s superb second-half strike earns Southend draw at Eastleigh

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 9.49pm
Eastleigh drew with Southend (Mike Egerton/PA)
Noor Husin’s superb second-half strike earned Southend a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama National League clash at Eastleigh.

The draw ended Southend’s four-match winning run but did extend their unbeaten streak to seven, while Eastleigh are now nine games without a win.

Harry Pritchard fired Eastleigh into the lead just nine minutes in. Brennan Camp, on his Spitfires debut, whipped a low cross into the box where it was touched in by the onrushing forward.

Husin levelled for Southend in superb fashion just after the hour mark, launching a sweetly-struck volley into the bottom right-hand corner from 25 yards out.

Joe McDonnell saved Will Atkinson’s late effort to earn the hosts a point.

