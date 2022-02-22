Ipswich on top but Cheltenham take a point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich failed to capitalise on their superiority as they drew 0-0 with Cheltenham.

The depleted visitors, who were without four regular first-team players, kept the hosts at bay to earn a valuable away point.

The result dented Ipswich’s hopes of moving closer to the play-off places but kept their unbeaten run in tact and extended it to five matches.

Conor Chaplin sent a 25-yard effort wide of goal, Wes Burns’ shot soared over the crossbar and Bersant Celina’s attempt just missed the angle of bar and post.

Cheltenham goalkeeper Owen Evans palmed away a header from Chaplin, who moments later just failed to get his head to a cross from Kayden Jackson.

Luke Woolfenden headed over following a corner by Chaplin and Celina came close to opening the scoring when his direct free-kick went past a post.

It was not until the 72nd minute that the Robins had their first shot at goal through Andy Williams, who missed a gilt-edged chance to win the game when he volleyed over at the far post.

Despite their overwhelming possession, Ipswich just could not find the back of the net.