Ipswich on top but Cheltenham take a point

Ipswich failed to capitalise on their superiority as they drew 0-0 with Cheltenham.
The depleted visitors, who were without four regular first-team players, kept the hosts at bay to earn a valuable away point.
The result dented Ipswich’s hopes of moving closer to the play-off places but kept their unbeaten run in tact and extended it to five matches.
Conor Chaplin sent a 25-yard effort wide of goal, Wes Burns’ shot soared over the crossbar and Bersant Celina’s attempt just missed the angle of bar and post.
Cheltenham goalkeeper Owen Evans palmed away a header from Chaplin, who moments later just failed to get his head to a cross from Kayden Jackson.
Luke Woolfenden headed over following a corner by Chaplin and Celina came close to opening the scoring when his direct free-kick went past a post.
It was not until the 72nd minute that the Robins had their first shot at goal through Andy Williams, who missed a gilt-edged chance to win the game when he volleyed over at the far post.
Despite their overwhelming possession, Ipswich just could not find the back of the net.