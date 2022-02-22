Boreham Wood drop points at Torquay By Press Association February 22 2022, 9.53pm Boreham Wood are set to face Everton the FA Cup fifth round next month (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Boreham Wood again failed to make up ground in the Vanarama National League promotion race after being held to a goalless draw at Torquay. The visitors, who had lost 2-0 at Maidenhead last time out, failed to take full advantage of second-placed Chesterfield’s defeat to Wrexham. Dennon Lewis came close to breaking the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time when his deflected shot struck a post after a swift Boreham Wood counter-attack. Torquay’s Duke McKenna fired narrowly wide following a corner on the hour mark before Wood defender Jacob Mendy saw his angled shot saved as both sides had to settle for a point. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Boreham Wood suffer promotion blow with defeat at lowly Maidenhead Torquay suffer play-off setback as Barnet rally from two goals down to earn draw Kane Smith and Scott Boden on target as Boreham Wood see off Altrincham Boreham Wood defender Kane Smith excited by ‘dream’ Everton tie