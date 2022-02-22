Freddie Ladapo double fires leaders Rotherham past Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Freddie Ladapo double fires leaders Rotherham past Morecambe

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 9.55pm
Freddie Ladapo bagged a brace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Leaders Rotherham strengthened their promotion push in Sky Bet League One with a 2-0 win over managerless Morecambe.

A first-half brace from striker Freddie Ladapo did the damage as the Millers stayed in top spot and nine points clear of third place.

It took the home side just four minutes to go ahead, Ollie Rathbone chipped the ball into Ladapo, who controlled on his chest and blasted by Trevor Carson.

Morecambe, led by caretaker Barry Roche following Stephen Robinson’s departure to St Mirren, threatened with their dangerman Cole Stockton producing a diving save out of Josh Vickers with a well-hit volley.

Rotherham were an inch away from a second when Michael Ihiekwe’s flicked header bounced back off the crossbar.

Ladapo struck again for Rotherham’s second on 30 minutes with the striker helping a slick through ball from Dan Barlaser beyond Carson.

Stockton blazed a huge chance over the bar from close-range early in the second half but the visitors kept pushing to get back into the game.

Ryan Cooney almost got a goal back in stoppage-time but his effort crashed off the post and back into Vickers’ grasp.

