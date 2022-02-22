Freddie Ladapo double fires leaders Rotherham past Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leaders Rotherham strengthened their promotion push in Sky Bet League One with a 2-0 win over managerless Morecambe.

A first-half brace from striker Freddie Ladapo did the damage as the Millers stayed in top spot and nine points clear of third place.

It took the home side just four minutes to go ahead, Ollie Rathbone chipped the ball into Ladapo, who controlled on his chest and blasted by Trevor Carson.

Morecambe, led by caretaker Barry Roche following Stephen Robinson’s departure to St Mirren, threatened with their dangerman Cole Stockton producing a diving save out of Josh Vickers with a well-hit volley.

Rotherham were an inch away from a second when Michael Ihiekwe’s flicked header bounced back off the crossbar.

Ladapo struck again for Rotherham’s second on 30 minutes with the striker helping a slick through ball from Dan Barlaser beyond Carson.

Stockton blazed a huge chance over the bar from close-range early in the second half but the visitors kept pushing to get back into the game.

Ryan Cooney almost got a goal back in stoppage-time but his effort crashed off the post and back into Vickers’ grasp.