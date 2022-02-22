Viktor Gyokeres nets late winner as Coventry boost play-off push at Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Viktor Gyokeres kept Coventry’s charge towards the Sky Bet Championship play-offs on course with an 89th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory at Bristol City.

The striker was allowed to move unchallenged into the box and shoot past the advancing Dan Bentley after Gus Hamer had inspired a break from midfield.

Coventry took a 25th-minute lead when Hamer’s probing ball forward from midfield exposed a gap in Bristol’s back-line and Ian Maatsen took his time before beating Bentley with a left-footed volley.

But the hosts hit back on 62 minutes, Andreas Weimann nodding an Alex Scott centre across goal for the unmarked Chris Martin to head home from six yards.

Both sides deserved something from a thrilling end-to-end contest. But Bristol City were unable to mark Nigel Pearson’s first anniversary as manager with a positive result.

The home side created the first chance on 15 minutes when Weimann headed wide at the far post from a Scott free kick on the left.

Moments later Han-Noah Massengo brought the first save of the game from Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore with a low drive from outside the box.

Coventry were looking the sharper team and deservedly took the lead through Maatsen’s composed finish.

Two minutes later Gyokeres broke clear down the right and screwed his shot wide of the far post before Hamer had an effort deflected wide.

Bristol City’s best first-half chance came on 37 minutes. Antoine Semenyo latched onto a misplaced pass from Todd Kane and raced through, only to shoot wide with Weimann well placed to receive a cross in the centre of goal.

Pearson’s side began the second-half on the front foot and almost equalised on 52 minutes when Semenyo’s powerful header from Scott’s free kick smacked against the crossbar.

Massengo had a shot blocked when well-placed as the home side piled on the pressure. But Coventry almost doubled their advantage when Callum O’Hare’s run and shot brought a smart Bentley save.

Martin’s equaliser rewarded Pearson’s men for upping their game before Weimann fired over from a Semenyo cross as the hosts retained the initiative.

But Coventry suddenly rediscovered their attacking zest and went close twice in a minute, Bentley saving brilliantly from Maatsen and Dominic Hyam heading against the far post from a corner.

Both sides had chances in the closing stages, Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore saving bravely at the feet of Martin and Weimann, but it was Gyokeres who made the telling contribution to move the visitors to within two points of the top six.