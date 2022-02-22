Bromley twice come from behind to earn a point at Weymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley missed the chance to keep pressure on the Vanarama National League automatic promotion places after being held to a 2-2 draw at relegation battlers Weymouth.

Ravens winger Luke Coulson almost broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark, but his half-volley dropped just wide before Weymouth went in front after 34 minutes when defender Tom Bearwish headed in at the back post.

Bromley equalised 10 minutes into the second half through an angled drive from Connor Parsons, who scored his first goal since a loan move from Wycombe.

The Dorset team were back in front with 18 minutes left when midfielder Cameron Murray bundled the ball in from close range, only for veteran Bromley forward Michael Cheek to quickly level things up again.