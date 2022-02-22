Louis Thompson fires Portsmouth past 10-man Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Louis Thompson fires Portsmouth past 10-man Shrewsbury

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 9.59pm
Louis Thompson was the match-winner (Leila Coker/PA)
Louis Thompson was the match-winner (Leila Coker/PA)

Louis Thompson hit a dramatic late winner as Portsmouth came from behind to win 2-1 at 10-man Shrewsbury.

The Shrews had taken an early lead through Luke Leahy before Aiden O’Brien levelled but the game swung in Portsmouth’s favour when Josh Vela was dismissed for a poor tackle on Ronan Curtis on 31 minutes.

And Thompson sealed their fate six minutes from time with a brilliant long-range strike.

Shrewsbury defender Matt Pennington had a shot cleared off the line before Leahy opened the scoring from Elliott Bennett’s corner.

O’Brien drew the visitors level after turning in Denver Hume’s first-time shot on 29 minutes.

Vela was shown a straight red two minutes later after catching Curtis late.

Marko Marosi saved well from George Hurst in first-half stoppage time.

Bennett and Leahy both went close for the Shrews, before Marosi got down well to save from O’Brien on the hour.

Pennington headed just over on 72 minutes, before Hurst was denied by another good save.

Thompson gave Pompey the win when he fired into the roof of the net from distance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier