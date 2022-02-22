Swindon thrash Walsall to boost promotion hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swindon thrash Walsall to boost promotion hopes

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 10.03pm
Swindon thrashed Walsall (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Ricky Aguiar scored a debut double as Swindon strengthened their promotion hopes by stunning Michael Flynn’s Walsall with a 5-0 thrashing at the County Ground.

Josh Davison teed up Louie Barry to open the scoring with a powerful strike into the roof of the net in the 36th minute as Swindon deservedly took the lead.

Davison grabbed his second assist 10 minutes later, setting up midfielder Aguiar for his first Robins goal as his shot from outside the box sailed past Carl Rushworth.

Two quick-fire second-half goals dashed any hopes of a Walsall comeback with the two scorers repeating their first-half goalscoring feats.

Aguiar latched onto Joe Tomlinson’s cutback, finishing with a shot into the top corner to make it 3-0, before Barry intercepted a lacklustre pass across midfield and raced through on goal to score on the counter-attack.

Substitute Jonny Williams rounded off a thumping win with a 71st-minute tap-in to secure Swindon their biggest victory of the season and inflict a first defeat on new Walsall manager Flynn – after their shock win at Forest Green on Saturday.

