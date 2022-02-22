MK Dons maintain promotion push with victory at out-of-form Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MK Dons maintain promotion push with victory at out-of-form Charlton

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 10.05pm
MK Dons were winners again (PA)
Third-placed MK Dons extended their unbeaten away record in Sky Bet League One to nine matches as goals from wing-backs Tennai Watson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden sealed a 2-0 win at out-of-form Charlton.

The Dons, who have not lost in the league on their travels since November 23, had failed to seriously test Craig MacGillivray before they took a 41st-minute lead.

Conor Coventry produced a perfectly-weighted pass for Watson to tuck a low finish past the Addicks goalkeeper.

Charlton had looked the more likely to break the deadlock and Harry Darling redeemed himself by blocking Mason Burstow’s shot after initially failing to control Jamie Cumming’s short pass to him on the edge of the MK box.

Connor Wickham came close to marking his first start for MK with a goal in the 49th minute, Alex Gilbey crucially diverted his header over the bar from a Josh McEachran corner.

Chelsea loanee Burstow shot over for Charlton before Kesler-Hayden doubled MK’s advantage just before the hour, reacting quickest after MacGillivray had made an excellent low save to his left to parry Wickham’s low strike.

The final whistle at The Valley confirmed a fourth successive defeat for Johnnie Jackson’s team.

