MK Dons maintain promotion push with victory at out-of-form Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Third-placed MK Dons extended their unbeaten away record in Sky Bet League One to nine matches as goals from wing-backs Tennai Watson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden sealed a 2-0 win at out-of-form Charlton.

The Dons, who have not lost in the league on their travels since November 23, had failed to seriously test Craig MacGillivray before they took a 41st-minute lead.

Conor Coventry produced a perfectly-weighted pass for Watson to tuck a low finish past the Addicks goalkeeper.

Charlton had looked the more likely to break the deadlock and Harry Darling redeemed himself by blocking Mason Burstow’s shot after initially failing to control Jamie Cumming’s short pass to him on the edge of the MK box.

Connor Wickham came close to marking his first start for MK with a goal in the 49th minute, Alex Gilbey crucially diverted his header over the bar from a Josh McEachran corner.

Chelsea loanee Burstow shot over for Charlton before Kesler-Hayden doubled MK’s advantage just before the hour, reacting quickest after MacGillivray had made an excellent low save to his left to parry Wickham’s low strike.

The final whistle at The Valley confirmed a fourth successive defeat for Johnnie Jackson’s team.