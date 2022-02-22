Inih Effiong hits late equaliser for 10-man Woking at Dagenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In-form Inih Effiong scored a late equaliser to earn 10-man Woking a 1-1 draw at Dagenham in the National League.

Effiong took his tally to 11 for the season and four in as many games when he found the top corner eight minutes from time after being set up by substitute Max Kretzschmar.

Woking, now without a win in six games, were not helped by the 16th-minute dismissal of Rohan Ince for a poor challenge on Josh Hare.

Paul McCallum then opened the scoring for Dagenham on the stroke of half-time after a corner was headed back across goal for the striker to fire home.

Josh Walker, McCallum and Myles Weston had chances to double Dagenham’s lead and they were made to pay for those misses when Effiong levelled.