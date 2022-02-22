Inih Effiong hits late equaliser for 10-man Woking at Dagenham By Press Association February 22 2022, 10.06pm Inih Effiong earned Woking a draw at Dagenham (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up In-form Inih Effiong scored a late equaliser to earn 10-man Woking a 1-1 draw at Dagenham in the National League. Effiong took his tally to 11 for the season and four in as many games when he found the top corner eight minutes from time after being set up by substitute Max Kretzschmar. Woking, now without a win in six games, were not helped by the 16th-minute dismissal of Rohan Ince for a poor challenge on Josh Hare. Paul McCallum then opened the scoring for Dagenham on the stroke of half-time after a corner was headed back across goal for the striker to fire home. Josh Walker, McCallum and Myles Weston had chances to double Dagenham’s lead and they were made to pay for those misses when Effiong levelled. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ryan Colclough nets second-half brace as Altrincham earn late Woking draw Adi Yussuf’s equaliser rescues a point for Yeovil against 10-man Weymouth Paul McCallum snatches late win for Dagenham Substitute Jamar Loza helps Woking to victory over struggling Wealdstone