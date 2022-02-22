Paul Ince makes winning return to management as Reading beat Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paul Ince makes winning return to management as Reading beat Birmingham

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 10.06pm
Paul Ince, right, won on his return to management (Nick Potts/PA)
Paul Ince, right, won on his return to management (Nick Potts/PA)

Paul Ince successfully resumed his managerial career after an absence of more than eight years when the new interim boss of Reading saw his relegation-threatened Championship side win 2-1 over Birmingham.

Ince, the 54-year-old former Manchester United and England midfielder, had not taken charge of a game since leaving Blackpool in January 2014.

Birmingham dominated much of the first half, with Reading attacking only on the break, but neither goal was seriously threatened in a tame affair.

Reading eased 2-0 ahead midway through the second period through Lucas Joao and a John Swift penalty, but a late own goal from Tom McIntyre made for a tense finish.

Veljko Paunovic, the Reading manager, had left by mutual consent on Saturday shortly after the 3-2 victory at Preston – the team’s first win in 12 league matches.

Ince, also formerly manager of Macclesfield, MK Dons, Blackburn and Notts County, was appointed as interim boss alongside Michael Gilkes, the Berkshire club’s academy director.

Reading, without a victory in 10 home league matches, started brightly as Ince patrolled his technical area.

Joao made a strong run from deep but his pass to winger Tom Ince – son of the new boss and on loan from Stoke – carried too much weight and City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge gathered easily.

Birmingham gradually made some headway only for Jordan James to send a tame header at home keeper Karl Hein and then Juninho Bacuna saw a well-struck shot deflected wide.

Lyle Taylor fashioned an even better opening but his 20-yarder lack precision and Hein saved comfortably.

Reading relied mostly on the counter-attack, a fine run from Junior Hoilett ended only by Kristian Pedersen’s late challenge.

Hoilett then crossed cleverly from the left but Tom Ince volleyed wildly over at the far post.

Birmingham grabbed the initiative after the interval but, for all their endeavours going forward, they created little of note.

Once they did find their range, Hein had to save smartly to deny James.

Reading responded with good work on the left from Swift but from his incisive pass, Tom Ince scuffed an attempt at Etheridge.

It was from more deft work by Swift – as he released Joao – that Reading went ahead in the 67th minute.

Joao cut inside the City area before curling a low effort past the despairing dive of Etheridge for his fifth goal in seven games.

Six minutes later, Reading made it 2-0. Onel Hernandez clipped the overlapping Andy Yiadom and Swift tucked in his 11th goal of the campaign from the spot.

City cut the deficit in the 82nd minute, when Hein tipped a Hernandez cross on to a post and the ball rebounded in off team-mate McIntyre.

But Reading managed to hold on for the much-needed victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier