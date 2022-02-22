Strugglers play out a goalless draw at Priestfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strugglers Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon shared the Sky Bet League One points after playing out a 0-0 draw at Priestfield Stadium.

Gillingham almost took the lead inside five minutes, but Max Ehmer’s powerful strike was cleared off the line.

The hosts’ leading scorer Vadaine Oliver missed the target with an audacious overhead kick from close range and also headed wide after meeting Ehmer’s delivery.

Sam Cosgrove failed to test Gills goalkeeper Aaron Chapman with what proved to be the visitors’ best chance of the first half.

An unmarked Oliver wasted a golden opportunity five minutes into the second half when he headed wide from Ben Thompson’s pinpoint cross.

Paul Osew fired into the stands to end a promising Dons counter-attack, while Aaron Pressley wasted another excellent chance for the visitors within two minutes of being introduced.

Substitute Terry Ablade came within inches of earning Wimbledon their first victory in 14 league games, but his acrobatic overhead kick six minutes from time crashed off the crossbar.