Aldershot struggle at home again in goalless draw with rock-bottom Dover

Aldershot’s miserable home record continued after being held to a goalless draw by National League basement boys Dover.

The Shots have failed to win in the league at the Recreation Ground since November but substitute Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong came close to earning them all three points only to see his late effort cleared off the line.

Tommy Willard went close earlier in the game but was denied by Dover goalkeeper Adam Parkes, who also kept out a Toby Edser strike.

Dover had lost 10 of their last 11 games and picked up just two points on their travels all season but Koby Arthur saw an effort deflect wide before half-time.

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain hit the side-netting for Aldershot after the break and debutant Sam Matthews fired over the bar as the hosts failed to break down a dogged Dover defence.