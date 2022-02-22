Substitutes hit late double as Bolton keep run going with victory over Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitutes Kieran Sadlier and Amadou Bakayoko struck twice in seven minutes to secure Bolton’s 3-1 Sky bet League One win over Lincoln.

Cohen Bramall’s 65th-minute equaliser cancelled out George Johnston’s opener 12 minutes earlier and threatened to halt Wanderers’ bid for a sixth successive home win.

Instead, ex-Rotherham man Sadlier, a half-time replacement for Declan John, drilled in his first goal for the Trotters after 76 minutes.

And Bakayoko, who came on for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson on the hour, wrapped up Bolton’s eighth win in 10 games seven minutes from time.

Ian Evatt’s side remain 10th but are only five points off the play-offs thanks to their sensational run of form since mid-January.

Visitors Lincoln have won just once in their last six outings. But Michael Appleton’s team was more than a match for their hosts in the opening period.

John Marquis was denied by James Trafford early on while Chris Maguire was wide with a couple of efforts.

Johnston eventually made the second-half breakthrough with his first home league goal before Bolton’s super subs completed the job.