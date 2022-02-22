Falkirk held by Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Falkirk held by Peterhead

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 10.24pm
Falkirk hit back after falling behind early on (Jane Barlow/PA)
Falkirk hit back after falling behind early on (Jane Barlow/PA)

Falkirk missed the chance to close on the top four in cinch League One after being held to a 1-1 draw by strugglers Peterhead.

Ryan Duncan gave the visitors an early lead in the ninth minute when he slotted in a rebound following a counter-attack.

The Bairns, beaten 2-0 at leaders Cove Rangers last time out, finally hauled themselves level when Anton Dowds headed in from a corner four minutes before half-time and Leigh Griffiths then dragged an effort just wide after the hour mark.

Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Mutch made an important save late on after Grant Savoury went through, to leave Martin Rennie’s side three points behind Queen’s Park – but having played a match more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier