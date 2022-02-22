Paul Warne wants more from Rotherham despite win over Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham manager Paul Warne revealed some home truths were told in the dressing room in spite of his side running out 2-0 winners over Morecambe.

Freddie Ladapo, who handed in a transfer request last month, twice struck clinically in the opening half-hour to seal the points over the managerless visitors and move the Millers onto eight games unbeaten in the league.

Warne still sees room for improvement, however, and said: “I have told some home truths to the lads which they are good at taking on board.

“It is easy to be a bit more critical when you win. I am sounding greedy but you always need that third goal.

“In fairness to the opposition that is probably the hardest game we have had at home all season.

“They kept peppering our goal and it turned into a bit of a basketball match which isn’t like us. They kept putting it on us and I felt like we lost a little bit of control.”

Rotherham started full of confidence and were ahead on four minutes with Ladapo controlling a ball from Ollie Rathbone and smashing clinically beyond Trevor Carson.

Morecambe hit back with dangerman Cole Stockton forcing Josh Vickers into a diving save from a volley.

The Millers doubled their lead with Ladapo finishing nonchalantly past Carson after being picked out by Dan Barlaser.

The visitors, who lost manager Stephen Robinson to St Mirren earlier in the day, were still threatening and Stockton missed a great chance from close-range.

Ladapo’s hopes of a hat-trick were snuffed out by Carson, who tipped his goal-bound effort onto the post.

The post was rattled again in stoppage-time, with Ryan Cooney unlucky to see his curling strike bounce back off the woodwork and into the grasp of Vickers.

Morecambe caretaker manager Barry Roche said: “The lads gave us everything. They are on their knees in the dressing room, tired from the shift they put in.

“Their keeper has pulled off some great stops and we have hit the post. I am proud of them and I can’t ask any more.

“We knew how Rotherham were going to start the game and we switched off for a second and they hurt us. Rotherham are top of the league for a reason. At this level you can’t give teams a two goal head-start.

“I got a call from the chairman late last night asking if I would be the caretaker manager and it was always going to be a ‘yes’.

“It’s been difficult for everyone for something to happen so quickly like that but you can see their reaction was absolutely superb.”