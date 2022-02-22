Kallum Higginbotham’s late penalty gives Kelty Hearts win over Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kallum Higginbotham’s late penalty gives Kelty Hearts win over Cowdenbeath

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 10.43pm
The Blue Brazil came into the Fife derby full of confidence (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kallum Higginbotham’s late penalty gave cinch Scottish League Two leaders Kelty Hearts a 1-0 win over bottom club Cowdenbeath.

The Blue Brazil came into the Fife derby full of confidence having won their last two games to close the gap on fellow strugglers Elgin.

Cowdenbeath goalkeeper Cammy Gill saved well from Nathan Austin’s header as the visitors went into the break on level terms and David Carty then saw an early second-half header drop narrowly wide.

Just when it seemed Cowdenbeath would leave with a hard-earned point, substitute Maksym Kucheriavyi was fouled in the box – and Higginbotham made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick in the 82nd minute.

