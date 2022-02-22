Jon Brady admits Northampton not at best depite moving into second in League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jon Brady admits Northampton not at best depite moving into second in League Two

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 10.53pm
Jon Brady admitted Northampton were not at their best (Leila Coker/PA)
Boss Jon Brady was pleased to see Northampton climb up to second in League Two with a battling point against struggling Scunthorpe, but admitted his side had not been at their best.

Despite being at opposite ends of the table, the Cobblers spent much of the match on the back foot, although they did finish strongly on the back of a double change inside the final quarter and would have won it had substitute Josh Eppiah not seen an effort cleared off the line.

“Scunthorpe are fighting for their lives and they gave their manager everything,” Brady said.

“They played a shape where they flooded the midfield and made it more of a fight and a battle – it became a war of attrition really.

“When we made the subs towards the end we opened them up. I thought getting a bit of freshness on made a hell of a difference.

“It was frustrating that we couldn’t get control of the game. It was too open.

“It was difficult with the way Scunthorpe set their team up, and on a pitch that wasn’t conducive to passing the ball it was more about landing on second balls.

“We had to try to get hold of that midfield battle, and I thought we did that in the second half.

“Once we changed shape we nullified their threat and then later on, we were in the ascendancy.”

Eppiah capitalised on a mistake by the home defence to get in on goal just seconds after his introduction in the 75th minute, only for the Iron’s Ross Millen to get back to slide his shot behind for a corner.

Sam Hoskins saw a cross flash against the bar, and Paul Lewis was not far off target with an effort that bounced wide in stoppage time as the Cobblers upped the tempo, but the dogged Iron were deserving of a point.

“We’re a team in progress and it’s difficult to summarise that when you’re 30 league games in,” Iron manager Keith Hill said.

“You could see the collective effort and endeavour and we tried to play football, but overall I’m pleased with a clean sheet, and that we sustained a performance for 90 minutes.

“There was a suggestion when we got beat on Saturday (a 2-1 loss to Rochdale) that there was a lack of effort from the players, but I didn’t see or feel that and I was quite insulted by that.

“The position we’re in is a very difficult one, and it shouldn’t be underestimated the task that the players have to perform on a weekly basis.

“Northampton have gone second in the league tonight. There didn’t seem to be a difference between the two sides, but unfortunately we all know there is.

“We’ve got to turn the league table on its head over the next 13 games and performances like that give us encouragement.”

