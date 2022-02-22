Poya Asbaghi thrilled as Barnsley break away drought with win at Hull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi was delighted with his Barnsley side as they won away for the first time this season.

A 2-0 win at Hull was their first on the road in front of fans in 726 days – since winning at the same venue back in 2020 before the Covid-19 outbreak brought a halt to football in the 2019-20 season.

“First half is the best half we’ve played since I’ve arrived,” Asbaghi said after goals from Callum Styles and Carlton Morris.

“We attacked and defended really well. We have showed in the last month that we don’t concede too many chances.

“We have the position we have because we don’t create too many chances but today, we showed we can do that too. First half very good – second half not so much but they didn’t really threaten us at all.

“Today is one of those performances where it’s difficult to choose one player that was the best. All the players on the pitch played well.”

Asked about the near two-year wait for a win in front of an opposing crowd, Asbaghi said: “I didn’t know that.

“I feel this was a victory for the fans. You really feel for them when we leave with zero points – but I hope they are happy.

“We have shown consistency in the last month. We have defended well. We have found how to defend and I hoping we can show more of our offensive side.

“The most important thing was the win today. As long as we are winning, we still feel we can have something to say (in the relegation battle).

“We needed to adapt to what they did as they changed a lot in the second half. This was a collective performance but especially happy with the midfield.”

In contrast, Hull head coach Shota Arveladze was incredibly downbeat after his side’s defeat.

“Disappointed, very disappointed – especially first half,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting how slowly we played in that first half and that always makes it difficult.

“The boys, they know themselves. Sometimes you don’t have to say too much. They are honest, nice boys and we did not play as a team. They don’t need anyone to tell them that.”

In front of a bumper expectant crowd of 16,421, the highest at the MKM Stadium since 2017 when they were in the Premier League, City had the chance to go ahead on two minutes but Keane Lewis-Potter’s miss set the tone for an evening of frustration and disappointment for Arveladze’s team.

“The pressure was on us when you get this type of game at home,” he said. “We get a good chance at the start from Keano but then we gave the ball away… it is always difficult.

“We have to all stay positive. It was a full house and the supporters helped us right until the last minute. We tried in the second half – maybe we could have tried a little bit more – we had a good chance with (Tyler) Smith and we gave the points away.

“When you are a striker, you may have 30 minutes and you get chances – (Smith) reads the game well and runs onto good balls but it is about the last touch and you need to make it.

“They are all young boys and they need to get used to the pressure. They must learn in big situations.”