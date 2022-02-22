Lois Maynard gives 10-man Solihull Moors victory over Wealdstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lois Maynard gives 10-man Solihull Moors victory over Wealdstone

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 10.59pm
Ten-man Solihull Moors were victorious against Wealdstone (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ten-man Solihull Moors were victorious against Wealdstone (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Lois Maynard scored a late winner for 10-man Solihull Moors in a 2-1 success against Wealdstone.

The hosts took the lead in the sixth minute when Andrew Dallas got a toe to Harry Boyes’ shot to divert it past goalkeeper George Wickens.

Lowly Wealdstone equalised in the 22nd minute as Jerome Okimo steered in a corner, and the visitors’ hopes of taking at least a point increased in the 61st minute when Mark Ellis was shown a red card.

But it was the hosts who found the winner in the 81st minute when Maynard applied the finishing touch to lift Moors up to fourth in the National League table.

