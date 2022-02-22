Lois Maynard gives 10-man Solihull Moors victory over Wealdstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lois Maynard scored a late winner for 10-man Solihull Moors in a 2-1 success against Wealdstone.

The hosts took the lead in the sixth minute when Andrew Dallas got a toe to Harry Boyes’ shot to divert it past goalkeeper George Wickens.

Lowly Wealdstone equalised in the 22nd minute as Jerome Okimo steered in a corner, and the visitors’ hopes of taking at least a point increased in the 61st minute when Mark Ellis was shown a red card.

But it was the hosts who found the winner in the 81st minute when Maynard applied the finishing touch to lift Moors up to fourth in the National League table.