Ian Evatt trying to manage expectations as Bolton home in on play-off place

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 10.59pm Updated: February 22 2022, 11.08pm
Ian Evatt is trying to manage expectations at Bolton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ian Evatt is working hard to suppress expectation among Bolton fans after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Lincoln keeps Wanderers pushing for the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

The Trotters’ eighth win in 10 games came via second-half goals from George Johnston plus substitutes Kieran Sadlier and Amadou Bakayoko.

Wanderers are 10th but only five points off the top six and Evatt knows supporters are sensing promotion for a second successive campaign.

“It is a rubbish message and answer but it is really about next game mentality,” said the former Barrow boss who took the Bluebirds into the Football League after a 48-year wait.

“I set the players a target a good few weeks ago. We are still on the way to that target, but it is achievable.

“However, we are a long way off and there are loads of games to be played.

“But we are getting ourselves in this now. However, it is going to be a bumpy ride.

“Our first target was to get over 50 points; we have done that we will start attacking higher up.

“We are improving rapidly as a squad. To go on a run in this division with how good the teams are is exceptional.”

Lincoln have won just once in six games but were the better team in the opening half. Johnston’s second goal of the season after 53 minutes looked to have dashed Imps’ hopes.

However, Cohen Bramall equalised via a deflection off Will Aimson. Wanderers though refused to settle for a point and Sadlier, a half-time replacement for injured Declan John, and striker Bakayoko, struck twice in seven minutes to seal this latest victory.

“Out of our mini run we have been on that’s the most pleasing victory,” added Evatt. “It was the hardest but the best.

“They are a good side and are underestimated and well-coached. We looked a hit jaded at times because we put so much into this month.

“But that’s why we have a squad and subs coming on making a big difference.”

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton was pleased with his side’s application.

He said: “I was really frustrated to go in at 0-0.

“I thought we really stifled what they were trying to do and made them go from back to front. They couldn’t play through their midfield.

“In the second half, they had pressure but we’ve got to be big enough and brave enough to recognise that.

“Ultimately what happens in both boxes counts. We’ve missed opportunities and not done enough to get blocks in on shots or stop crosses.

“We didn’t get on the front foot after the equaliser. The young players have to learn and go through experiences like tonight and next time in that moment they need to do better.”

