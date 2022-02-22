Ben Garner praises Swindon’s cutting edge after thrashing Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ben Garner praises Swindon’s cutting edge after thrashing Walsall

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 11.04pm
Ben Garner’s side strengthened their promotion hopes (Leila Coker/PA)
Ben Garner’s side strengthened their promotion hopes (Leila Coker/PA)

Swindon head coach Ben Garner praised his side’s ability to kill games off as they secured a 5-0 thrashing over Walsall at the County Ground to boost their promotion hopes.

Ricky Aguiar scored a debut double to help the Robins move up to fifth in the League Two table.

Garner said: “I thought we finished the first half strongly and got a good goal. We posed a real threat but we didn’t quite get that decision right or that execution right in the positions we got into.

“But then we did, it was a great first goal and a brilliant second goal. We adapted one or two things slightly at half-time, and huge, huge credit to the players because that second half was outstanding.

“All of the goals were good. Any goal that goes in is great with me. There were some brilliant goals there, some great finishes – we possibly could have had one or two more.

“We mixed up the tempo of the game, it was a wonderful performance. Now we move on to Salford.

“I’m really pleased with the clean sheets, that’s three on the bounce and I like the mentality of the players to see the game out.”

Louie Barry’s 36th-minute strike put the home side deservedly in front prior to Aguiar scoring the first goal of his Swindon career on the stroke of half-time to change the outlook of Walsall’s gameplan.

Swindon came out firing on all cylinders after the interval and it wasn’t long before the Robins unhinged Walsall’s defence once again.

Full-back Joe Tomlinson set up Aguiar for his second with a cutback that was dispatched into the top corner, with Aston Villa loanee Barry then getting his brace after latching onto a poor Walsall pass and racing through to make it 4-0.

Jonny Williams damaged Walsall beyond repair as he crept in at the back post to score off the bench in the 71st minute, securing an emphatic victory.

Walsall manager Michael Flynn said: “It’s disappointing. We gave away goals too cheaply after a bright start if I’m honest.

“For the first 30 minutes I thought we were the better team, got in a lot of positions, but the goals we conceded tonight were very poor.

“For the last hour of the game we were too open, making too many mistakes, not switching the play when we could have, and being sloppy with our passes, a simple five-yard pass we were just passing to the opposition.

“We have to dig in and stick together. We were nowhere near it in the second half. At least in the first half we created a few things and had a few chances.

“It’s about game management, seeing games out, and I know they can do it.

“We had back-to-back wins and now the biggest defeat of the season. We have to make sure we get a reaction on Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier