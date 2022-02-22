Ipswich players frustrated and disappointed by Cheltenham draw – Kieran McKenna

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was “disappointed” not to pick up the three points against Cheltenham and said his players were “frustrated” not to have claimed a much-needed victory.

By contrast, Robins boss Michael Duff said the character his depleted team showed was “magnificent”.

The hosts failed to capitalise on their superiority as Cheltenham’s first visit to Portman Road since 1936 ended goalless.

McKenna said: “It was disappointing and there was a frustrated dressing room, but it can happen over the course of a season.

“The first half I thought it was a very good performance, we put on really good pressure, created enough chances to go in one or two-nil at the interval, but it doesn’t happen and then the frustration grows and you end up not getting the three points that you wanted and you probably deserved.

“It can happen over the course of the season, but the position we are in everything is amplified a little bit and one point is rarely going to be enough for us.

“We’re disappointed, it’s two points dropped and we have to recover quickly and make sure we are ready for Morecambe and we’ll have to catch up the points further down the line.

“I thought the first half was comfortably our best performance in a home game in my time here by a fair way, but we didn’t quite manage that in the second half.”

Duff, who had four regulars missing, said: “To be honest I thought their crowd was more interested in us than supporting their own team in the second half, which probably tells you everything.

“We had enough entertainment on Saturday (a 5-5 draw at Wycombe), so I’m quite happy with the 0-0.

“I couldn’t be prouder. Owen (Evans) only had one save to make and didn’t have a lot to do. We were better second half, I thought we had the better chances, more than them.

“We’re under no obligation to come here and take them on toe-to-toe.

“We kept our shape and kept our discipline and the character the lads showed was magnificent. It’s a really important point.”

Bersant Celina’s attempt just missed the angle of bar and post and Cheltenham keeper Evans palmed away a header from Conor Chaplin.

Luke Woolfenden headed over and George Edmundson came within a whisker of touching in a free-kick from Celina.

It was not until the 72nd minute that the Robins had their first shot at goal through Andy Williams, who missed a gilt-edged chance to win the game when he volleyed over at the far post.