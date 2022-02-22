Steve Cooper says Forest were denied clear penalty in draw at Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cooper says Forest were denied clear penalty in draw at Preston

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 11.15pm
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was disappointed not to see his side given a penalty in the first half (Richard Sellers/PA)
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was disappointed not to see his side given a penalty in the first half (Richard Sellers/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper believes his side were denied a clear penalty in their goalless draw against Preston at Deepdale.

In the opening minutes, Keinan Davis saw his claims for a spot-kick waved away by referee Geoff Eltringham after he appeared to be tripped up inside the area.

In the second period, Preston’s Cameron Archer missed two golden opportunities in the space of a couple of minutes which could have given the hosts victory.

Against the run of play, Forest almost sneaked a late winner but nobody was on hand to touch home Djed Spence’s cross.

After the game, Cooper said: “My personal view is that we should have got a penalty.

“I don’t see why he (Davis) goes down. He beats the man, I’ve seen it back on the TV. He’s in the box, he’s a striker, he’s a goalscorer, why would he go down if he’s not fouled?

“We’ve had too many of those this season but it could have been pivotal tonight because the game could have been a lot different if we were 1-0 up.”

The Forest manager admitted his side were not good enough in the second half but was happy to come away with a point.

“We never really got going in the second half, they’ve had two decent chances,” Cooper added.

“I’m satisfied with the point looking at the game, I want to take the positives out of it, we kept a clean sheet and defended a lot of corners really well.

“I’ve just said to the boys we know we can play better, but you know it might end up being a good point.”

The Preston faithful thought on-loan Aston Villa striker Archer had fired them ahead midway through the second-half but he missed the target from close range.

North-End boss Ryan Lowe thought the chance was harder than it looked.

He said: “I’ve told him not to worry about it; it’s not a problem, there’s no blame culture.

“He’s scored a load of goals for us already, he’s going to score even more but I’ve looked at it back actually and it’s harder than you think because the keeper’s spread himself quite well.

“He scores goals like that every day in training, he’s getting in fantastic positions, I don’t mind as long as you’re getting chances.”

Lowe was satisfied to see a reaction after they suffered a 3-2 loss against Reading on Saturday.

He added: “I’d have thought they were more happy with a point than I am but I’m not disappointed with it. I’m happy because of the performance, which was better than it was on Saturday.”

