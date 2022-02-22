Leyton Orient part company with Kenny Jackett after loss to Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leyton Orient have parted company with manager Kenny Jackett after just nine months following a 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers, the Sky Bet League Two club have announced.

Goals from Antony Evans and Aaron Collins meant Orient had collected only two points from their last 10 games to slide into a relegation battle, and only managed one goal in their last nine league matches.

“The club can confirm that it has parted company with manager Kenny Jackett with immediate effect,” read a statement.

“Assistant manager Joe Gallen, who joined the club with Kenny Jackett in the summer, will also depart his role.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Kenny and Joe, and wish them all the best for the future.

“Further details regarding who will take temporary control of first-team affairs will be communicated in due course.”

Former Swansea, Millwall, Wolves and Portsmouth boss Jackett did face the media after the home defeat and rued a number of missed chances that cost his side.

“We had chances in both halves,” he said. “We had chances in the first half to take the lead and then we created further chances in the second half and we needed one of them to go in to get ourselves back in the game. We were getting into good positions without getting the goal we needed.

“I also thought we had a couple of good shouts for a penalties turned down, one in each half. Despite all our efforts, things didn’t go our way.

“We had a poor period in the first half when we conceded the two goals. In the second half, we had a good spell and had a good go and we needed a goal then to get ourselves back into it. We were just unable to finish off those chances. We needed to capitalise on those opportunities.”

The visitors went ahead on 34 minutes when Evans collected a Sam Finley pass before finding the net with a 20-yard shot.

The Gas doubled their advantage three minutes later when Collins netted with a close-range effort from a tight angle after home goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux had parried a shot.

Rovers boss Joey Barton saw his side win for the third game in a row and was full of admiration for his players as they moved within three points of the play-offs.

“We knew we would be tested here,” he said.

“I have known Kenny Jackett since my Man City days when he was there and I have always watched his teams, competed against his teams and you know you are always going to be challenged in every department.

“When they came to our place at the start of the season, they looked a fantastic side and we weren’t at a confident stage back then but tonight it felt like the roles had reversed.

“It was a nice performance from the boys, a really mature performance.

“We had to show different sides to our game and I was really pleased with the two goals and the clean sheet.

“We are trying to get that on a week-by-week basis and I can see the group is becoming tighter on and off the pitch so we have lots of hard work in front of us but we respect Leyton Orient.

“It’s not easy to come here and win and we are delighted to come here and pick up another valuable three points.”