Pregnant Lizzie Deignan to miss 2022 season but sets sights on 2023

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 10.32am
Lizzie Deignan has announced she and husband Phil are expecting a second child (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lizzie Deignan has announced she and husband Phil are expecting a second child (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Lizzie Deignan has announced she is expecting a second child and will sit out the 2022 season, but the former world champion plans a return to racing next year and has signed a contract extension with Trek-Segafredo.

Deignan, 33, has claimed several significant victories since giving birth to her daughter Orla in 2018, including the inaugural women’s Paris-Roubaix last year, Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2020, and the Women’s Tour in 2019.

“Obviously having a baby is a big decision, but it wasn’t a difficult one for us,” said Deignan, who is married to former professional rider Phil Deignan.

View this post on Instagram

“I first told Ina (Teutenberg), my sports director, and her immediate response was ‘That’s f***ing awesome, congratulations!’. That took me back, really. It meant so much to me personally to have that support.”

Deignan’s pregnancy means she will miss the new-look Tour de France Femmes this July as well as the Commonwealth Games.

“I don’t think there’s ever a perfect time to have a baby,” she added. “Just like there’s never a perfect time to retire or to have an injury.

“There’s so many things in sport that might make you miss an event, and for me it’s the Tour de France Femmes and the Commonwealth Games this year. Next year it could be the first ever women’s Milan-Sanremo, and that would be an amazing thing to take part in. I’m able to see past what I’ll miss.”

