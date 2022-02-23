Antonio Conte reveals Fabio Paratici tried to sign Romelu Lukaku for Juventus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio Conte reveals Fabio Paratici tried to sign Romelu Lukaku for Juventus

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 12.02pm
Antonio Conte, pictured, has been reunited with Fabio Paratici at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte revealed his current managing director of football Fabio Paratici tried to sign Romelu Lukaku at Juventus just to stop Conte getting him at Inter Milan.

Lukaku moved to the San Siro from Manchester United in 2019 for 80million euros (£66m), shortly after Paratici had tried to hijack the transfer.

The pair have been reunited at Spurs, having also worked together at Juve, where Conte delivered three Serie A titles.

Conte disclosed that Paratici also blocked a move from Juventus to Inter Milan from Dejan Kulusevski.

“I asked for (Kulusevski) when I was at Inter from Juventus,” Conte said.

“I opened the idea with Paratici. But he opened the idea to cut (me out of the deal), not to reinforce Juventus, you understand, but to only to damage myself!

“Because in the transfer market, there is a strategy. He tried also with Lukaku, Paratici – to buy Lukaku for Juventus because he knew very well that I like him and wanted him in my team.

“It was the same for Kulusevski. But at that time, maybe Juventus were stronger than us in the transfer market.”

Paratici’s blocking of the deal for the Sweden international has since worked out in Conte’s favour after he joined Spurs in the January transfer window.

He impressed on his full debut in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Manchester City, scoring the opening goal and assisting the last-minute winner by Harry Kane.

Conte said: “Kulusevki is a young player, 21 years old. But when you go to sign players here in England, you have to check many aspects.

“I continue to repeat this, because this is the top league and it’s very difficult to play. It’s not for all this league.

“If you play in this league, you can play in every league. But it doesn’t mean if you play in another league, you can come here to play. I think we have to pay great attention (to signings).

“(Rodrigo) Bentancur and Kulusevski are two good signings, two good prospects for the philosophy of the club, two good players to develop – but (also) players that are ready now, ready to play and to help us.”

