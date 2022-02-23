Andy Murray beaten by young Italian Jannik Sinner at Dubai Tennis Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray beaten by young Italian Jannik Sinner at Dubai Tennis Championships

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 12.09pm
Andy Murray bowed out in Dubai (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Andy Murray will have to wait for his 700th career win after a straight-sets defeat against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Britain’s three-time grand slam winner battled well in the first set but was outplayed in the second, beaten 7-5 6-2 by one of the rising stars of the men’s game.

The first set went efficiently to serve from both ends until Sinner struck, breaking 2017 Dubai winner Murray to love for 6-5.

Murray got to 30-30 in the 12th game, but a mighty Sinner first serve and a stunning forehand winner later and the set had slipped away.

Sinner, already ranked 10th in the world at the age of 20, broke again with ease at the start of the second and Murray had to save two break points just to get on the board at 1-2.

However, with Sinner coming forward aggressively and putting Murray away at every opportunity, the 34-year-old won just one more game to bow out in round two.

