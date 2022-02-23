‘They’ve put great faith in me’ – James Justin commits to Leicester until 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

‘They’ve put great faith in me’ – James Justin commits to Leicester until 2026

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 12.25pm
Leicester defender James Justin has returned to fitness following a serious knee injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester defender James Justin has returned to fitness following a serious knee injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Defender James Justin has signed a new contract with Leicester until 2026.

The 24-year-old joined the Foxes from Luton during the summer of 2019 and has gone on to make 54 appearances, scoring four goals.

After seeing his 2020-21 campaign cut short by a serious knee injury, Justin returned against Tottenham in January and has started in all four domestic games since.

“There is only one place I want to be at now and that’s Leicester City,” Justin said on LCFC TV.

“They’ve put great faith in me over the past year when I’ve been out injured.

“It just shows what a great club Leicester is that they’re willing to give me a new deal when I’m just returning from injury.

“I’m just happy to extend my stay here and hopefully I can see (the fans) cheering us on in every game we have at King Power Stadium and all the away games and hopefully in European competitions for the next few years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier