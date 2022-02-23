Paul Simpson appointed Carlisle boss as Keith Millen leaves role with Cumbrians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Simpson appointed Carlisle boss as Keith Millen leaves role with Cumbrians

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 1.49pm
Paul Simpson is the new Carlisle manager (PA)
Carlisle have appointed Paul Simpson as their first-team manager until the end of the season.

The decision comes after Keith Millen left the Blues by mutual consent on Wednesday morning with the club currently second from bottom in League Two and facing relegation to the Vanarama National League.

Simpson re-joins Carlisle after leading the Cumbrians between 2003 and 2006 where he guided the club to back-to-back promotions from the then Conference into League One.

Chairman Andrew Jenkins told the club’s official website: “It doesn’t need me to say that Paul is hugely respected both in Carlisle and across the football world.

“He’s a Carlisle fan, he knows the club, and he knows what it means to the fans.
“He also knows this is a difficult task, but his knowledge, experience and passion will be a huge asset to the dressing room and the club.

“We hope everyone will get behind him and the players through what is a hugely important period.”

