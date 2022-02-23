Chris Harris hopes Scotland continue to impress at home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Harris is hoping Scotland can draw on home comforts as they bid to get their Guinness Six Nations campaign back on track against France this weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s side have won five of their last six matches at BT Murrayfield, with world champions South Africa the only side to win in Edinburgh in that period.

Harris explained that the whole experience of playing at home is a thrill for the Scotland players, particularly now that supporters are back, and he hopes they can continue turning the national stadium into something of a fortress when the red-hot French visit on Saturday.

“Playing in front of a packed-out Murrayfield is awesome, it gives you a big lift,” said the Gloucester centre.

“You look forward to that journey in and all that sort of stuff. It definitely gives you that little bit of extra oomph to make sure we’re on it, that we perform and put on a show for everyone watching.

“It just gives you that bit of pride. It’s home, it’s our patch. We don’t want to be an easy team to roll over and beat at home.

We’ve won five of the last six there. That’s pretty good so hopefully we can get another win this week to make it six (out of seven).”

Harris is expecting a formidable test from a France side who beat New Zealand in November and have won both their Six Nations matches so far.

“They’re playing well, probably the best they have played for a while,” said the 31-year-old.

“They had a bit of a slow start against Italy I think, but they are looking really sharp and playing with confidence.

Chris Harris is looking forward to facing Gael Fickou (Adam Davy/PA)

“They are a quality outfit and if we let them get into the high-tempo game and we are not physical enough then it is going to be a tough day for us.”

Harris is relishing going up against French centres Gael Fickou and Yoram Moefana.

“I’ve played against Fickou before so I know what he is about and am aware of his threats,” he said.

“Moefana has been playing really well and looks pretty handy from what I’ve seen. It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.”