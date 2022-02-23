Ireland’s Iain Henderson out of Italy game after positive Covid test on birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland’s Iain Henderson out of Italy game after positive Covid test on birthday

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 3.33pm
Iain Henderson will miss Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Italy (Brian Lawless/PA)
Iain Henderson will miss Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy after testing positive for coronavirus on his birthday.

The Ulster captain produced the result during routine testing when the Irish squad and management arrived into camp two days ago.

Henderson, who turned 30 on Monday, is isolating at home after the positive case was confirmed.

“Iain Henderson produced a positive Covid result during the routine testing of squad and management upon arrival into camp on Monday evening,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

“The positive result has since been confirmed. Iain is well and has left Ireland camp to complete his period of isolation at home.”

British and Irish Lion Henderson missed Ireland’s opening Six Nations win over Wales following an ankle injury before returning as a replacement in the 30-24 loss to France on February 12.

Head coach Andy Farrell selected Tadhg Beirne to partner James Ryan in the second row for each of those games.

“There are no other positive results within the group and the squad will continue to test across the week,” the IRFU statement added.

