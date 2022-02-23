Eoin Morgan ‘immensely proud’ to receive Freedom of the City of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eoin Morgan ‘immensely proud’ to receive Freedom of the City of London

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 4.56pm
Cricketer Eoin Morgan who has been made a Freeman of the City of London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
England’s World Cup winning-captain Eoin Morgan was awarded the Freedom of the City of London on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old, who was born in Dublin, guided England’s men’s 50-over team to World Cup glory on home soil in 2019 and continues to lead the team in white-ball cricket.

Morgan has played for Lord’s-based Middlesex throughout his career and made more than 350 international appearances across all formats.

He said: “I am thrilled and immensely proud to receive this recognition.

“Leading England to its first ever one day World Cup win was my dream but cricket isn’t just about showcase events like this.

“It’s about nurturing and realising many dreams. This involves encouraging and empowering communities to participate. Cricket is a wonderful sport for everyone to enjoy.”

Sir Andrew Strauss and Sir Alastair Cook have previously been made Freeman of the City of London for their Ashes exploits with England against Australia.

The recognition was originally used to enable recipients to carry out their trade but now people are nominated and offered the honour to celebrate significant achievements or pay tribute to outstanding contributions to London or public life.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation said: “We are delighted to have awarded the Freedom of the City to Eoin.

“His contribution to cricket has been extraordinary and unique and it is fitting that it is recognised in this way.

“Sport plays a vital role in bringing together communities and enhancing physical and mental health. It is key to the capital coming together again as it recovers from Covid, bringing back optimism and energy.”

