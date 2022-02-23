Dundee’s Premiership clash with St Mirren falls foul of weather for second time By Press Association February 23 2022, 5.27pm A waterlogged Dens Park pitch has led to Dundee’s game with St Mirren being postponed (Malcolm MacKenzie/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee’s cinch Premiership match with St Mirren has been postponed for the second time. Officials scrapped the tie just hours before kick-off following a Dens Park pitch inspection on Wednesday afternoon. “Following a pitch inspection at 2.30pm, tonight’s cinch Premiership match with St Mirren has been postponed,” read a Dundee statement. “Constant rainfall throughout the day has meant the match was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.” The match was initially scheduled for January 29 but fell foul of the effects of Storm Malik. New manager Stephen Robinson will now have to wait until Saturday’s home clash with Hearts to take charge of St Mirren for the first time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier GAME OFF: Dundee V St Mirren postponed for second time after Dens Park pitch inspection St Mirren defender Charles Dunne avoids ban after red card downgraded to yellow Dundee v St Mirren: Dens Park set for pitch inspection due to torrential rain Dundee fitness news: Key duo could return for Dark Blues in crucial St Mirren clash as Mark McGhee hails Stephen Robinson Premiership return