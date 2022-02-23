England claim Arnold Clark Cup with Molineux victory against Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England claim Arnold Clark Cup with Molineux victory against Germany

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 9.45pm Updated: February 23 2022, 10.19pm
England celebrate with the Arnold Clark Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
England celebrate with the Arnold Clark Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

England were crowned winners of the Arnold Clark Cup after late goals from Millie Bright and Fran Kirby secured a 3-1 victory over Germany at Molineux.

The Lionesses took the lead on the quarter-hour mark when record scorer Ellen White notched her 49th England goal, before Germany hit back through a fine Lina Magull free-kick four minutes prior to the break.

Bright then put the hosts back in front with six minutes of normal time remaining, pouncing after Lauren Hemp’s shot was blocked, and Kirby subsequently wrapped up the triumph in stoppage time.

The result in front of a crowd 13,463 in Wolverhampton, following draws against Canada (1-1) in Middlesbrough and Spain (0-0) in Norwich, sees hosts England finish ahead of Spain on goal difference at the top of the invitational tournament’s final table.

It extended their record under Sarina Wiegman to nine matches unbeaten as the team added to the victories recorded in their six World Cup qualifiers before the turn of the year, and it is another encouraging sign ahead of this summer’s Euros on home soil.

England had only beaten Germany – ranked five places above them at third in the world – once before this in 26 meetings, and never before in a home match.

The early stages of the contest saw Ellie Roebuck, playing for the first time under Wiegman, make a couple of saves in quick succession, catching Maximiliane Rall’s header and stopping a Magull strike after misplacing an attempted pass.

Ellen White
Ellen White scored her 49th England goal (Nick Potts/PA)

England responded with Georgia Stanway sending a delivery across the danger zone at the other end and Kirby having a shot blocked.

And moments later the hosts were in front after Kirby tried to play a through-ball, made the most of a ricochet off Jana Feldkamp to do so again, and White took a touch before flicking an effort past Merle Frohms with the outside of her foot.

Stanway brought a save out of Frohms in the 23rd minute with a turn and volley, Roebuck was called upon to collect a firm Rall shot, and England made a change as Jess Carter, after going down, was replaced by Rachel Daly.

Germany then drew level as half-time approached through Magull’s delightful curling free-kick from just outside the box that went in off the crossbar.

After the break, the lively Hemp saw a shot kept out by Frohms’ boot in the 60th minute, only for the flag to go up for offside.

There were sighs of relief when an England mix-up at the back saw the ball worked to Sara Dabritz, who fired over.

And after Nikita Parris had penalty appeals waved away by referee Lina Lehtovaara, the ball came to Lea Schuller right in front of the England goal, with Leah Williamson making a tackle and Roebuck gathering.

England went back on the attack, and Bright and Williamson sent attempts off-target before Hemp surged forward, saw her shot bounce off Feldkamp and Bright fired the loose ball in.

Kirby then put the seal on the victory and England winning the tournament as she burst into the box in the fourth minute of time added on at the end and sent the ball in off Frohms.

