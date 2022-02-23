Huddersfield hit late double to beat Cardiff and boost promotion hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huddersfield hit late double to beat Cardiff and boost promotion hopes

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 10.28pm
Josh Koroma (left) and Jonathan Russell turned the game around for Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Koroma (left) and Jonathan Russell turned the game around for Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jonathan Russell scored a stoppage-time winner as Huddersfield completed a dramatic late comeback to close to within two points of the automatic promotion places with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Cardiff.

Russell’s strike came after substitute Josh Koroma cancelled out Tommy Doyle’s 61st-minute opener two minutes from time.

As well as extending Town’s unbeaten run to 16 games it also gave Carlos Corberan’s side a first win over their Welsh visitors since 2003.

The game came to life in the closing half hour with both benches involved in a late flashpoint after Jordan Hugill’s challenge on Tom Lees.

But there was even greater drama to follow as Koroma, a 65th-minute replacement for Josh Ruffels, fired in his fifth goal off the campaign to level the scores.

And in the sixth of nine minutes of stoppage time, Russell’s first goal for the Terriers sent a packed John Smith’s Stadium into raptures.

Two late Kieffer Moore goals earned the Bluebirds a 2-1 comeback win when the teams met in South Wales last November.

This time the visitors almost struck early. Will Vaulks flighted a superb cross from the left and Lee Nicholls was at full stretch to palm away Mark McGuinness’ 12th-minute header from six yards.

Town struggled to make significant headway into a constant rain storm.

When they did fashion an opening, Danny Ward couldn’t hit the target as he swivelled inside the six-yard box.

Huddersfield-born keeper Alex Smithies then smothered an effort from Sorba Thomas after 22 minutes.

Cardiff though looked most likely to break the stalemate. A 32nd-minute corner might have turned into a more dangerous situation but for Isaak Davies losing his footing on the soggy surface.

However, further intervention was required by Nicholls to deny Doyle after lung busting approach from Cody Drameh.

And twice in the last three minutes of the opening period Nicholls kept out efforts from on-loan Norwich striker Hugill.

Huddersfield were brighter in the second half without looking likely to break through the resolute Welsh defence.

And on the hour, their own rearguard was breached as Ryan Wintle and Hugill combined superbly to play in Doyle to give Cardiff the lead.

That’s the way it looked likely to finish until Koroma and Russell earned Huddersfield a sensational victory.

