Carabao Cup final: Chelsea’s route to Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Carabao Cup final: Chelsea’s route to Wembley

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 6.03am
Toni Rudiger, pictured, celebrates scoring against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg (Nick Potts/PA)
Toni Rudiger, pictured, celebrates scoring against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Thomas Tuchel’s Blues made it to Wembley.

Third round: Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 1; Chelsea win 4-3 on penalties (September 22)

Reece James drilled home the decisive spot-kick after Chelsea were dragged into a shoot-out by Villa. The visitors’ young forward Cameron Archer grabbed a second-half equaliser to cancel out Timo Werner’s opener for the Blues. Full-back James had set up Werner’s header with a neat cross, then kept his nerve to despatch the winning penalty.

Fourth round: Chelsea 1 Southampton 1; Chelsea win 4-3 on penalties (October 26)

Chelsea v Southampton – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Stamford Bridge
Kepa Arrizabalaga, left, and Reece James, right, celebrate Chelsea’s penalty shoot-out win over Southampton (Nick Potts/PA)

James again converted the winning penalty, reprising his pivotal role from the third round. Hakim Ziyech teed up Kai Havertz for a goal just before half-time that had Chelsea hoping to take control. But after the interval Che Adams pounced to put the tie back on level terms. Kepa Arrizabalaga conjured two fine late saves to push the clash into a shoot-out, and again the Blues kept their heads. Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone missed from the spot for Saints, but James stayed cool again to send Chelsea through.

Quarter-final: Brentford 0 Chelsea 2 (December 22)

Positive coronavirus tests and injuries wrecked Tuchel’s selection plans, with the Blues boss fielding three teenage academy stars. But Pontus Jansson’s own goal 10 minutes from time helped the Blues sneak ahead, before Jorginho’s penalty sealed the win.

Semi-final first leg: Chelsea 2 Tottenham 0 (January 5)

Chelsea v Liverpool – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Kai Havertz, pictured, found the net as Chelsea took control in their semi-final against Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Havertz’s early effort handed Chelsea total control against an outclassed Tottenham, who were further pegged back by a Ben Davies own goal. The Blues were determined to seize the initiative in the home leg and so it proved, with the clean sheet only boosting their dominance. Antonio Conte cut a subdued figure on the touchline in enduring a miserable return to his former club.

Semi-final second leg: Tottenham 0 Chelsea 1; Chelsea win 3-0 on aggregate (January 12)

Toni Rudiger’s early effort handed Tottenham a mountain to climb to stop rivals Chelsea reaching their first League Cup final since 2019. Spurs falling further behind in the overall tie early in the second leg allowed the Blues to close out the triumph and move into the final with minimum fuss.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier