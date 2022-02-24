Derek Adams returns to Morecambe for second spell as manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derek Adams has returned to Morecambe for a second spell as manager.

The 46-year-old led the Shrimps to promotion to Sky Bet League One via the play-offs last term but left the club to take charge of League Two Bradford.

He was sacked by the Bantams earlier this month and is now back at Morecambe on a deal until at least June 2023.

Adams told the club’s website: “I am really looking forward to it, we have obviously got a challenge between now and the end of the season to stay in League One, we are in the relegation zone at this moment in time.

“I know the football club well, they were very good to me when I was here before, the co-chairmen, the board of directors, the supporters, the staff and the players were fantastic and it was an really easy decision for me to come back.”

Co-chairmen Rod Taylor and Graham Howse said: “We are delighted to welcome Derek back as manager, as soon as Stephen Robinson had confirmed he was moving on, we started the process of finding a new manager immediately.

“Derek is someone who has already written himself into Morecambe history after leading the club to League One level for the first time. He knows the place inside out and now returns to make further progress with us.

“He was the manager we earmarked straight away, we knew there would be a possibility that he would come back as we have a strong relationship with him, and after a whirlwind two days, we absolutely believe he is the right person to ensure our status in League One.”