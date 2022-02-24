Peterborough turn to Grant McCann for a second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Peterborough turn to Grant McCann for a second time

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 11.19am
Former Hull manager Grant McCann has been appointed Peterborough boss for a second time (Tim Goode/PA)
Former Hull manager Grant McCann has been appointed Peterborough boss for a second time (Tim Goode/PA)

Grant McCann has returned to Peterborough for a second spell as manager after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 41-year-old Northern Irishman replaces Darren Ferguson, who resigned on Sunday with Posh deep in Sky Bet Championship relegation trouble.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Peterborough United are delighted to confirm that Grant McCann has been appointed as the club’s new first team manager, with the Northern Irishman penning a two-and-half year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“Following the resignation of Darren Ferguson on Sunday, the club have moved quickly to secure the services of McCann, who departed Hull City earlier this month despite three successive victories in Sky Bet Championship action against Blackburn Rovers, AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City with all three coming with clean sheets.”

Former midfielder McCann who made 185 appearances for the club, first took up the managerial reins in April 2016 and was at the helm for almost two years before leaving for a similar role at Doncaster.

He led the Dons to the League One play-offs before taking over at Hull and guiding them into the second tier as champions at the end of last season.

Posh host the Tigers on Saturday sitting eight points adrift of safety after Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat by leaders Fulham and without a league win in 10 games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier