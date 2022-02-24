Manu Tuilagi and Nick Tompkins in battle of the centres at Twickenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Manu Tuilagi and Nick Tompkins in battle of the centres at Twickenham

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 12.17pm
The midfield battle between centres Manu Tuilagi and Nick Tompkins could be key to England’s Six Nations clash with Wales (Andrew Matthews-Adam Davy/PA Images).
The midfield battle between centres Manu Tuilagi and Nick Tompkins could be key to England’s Six Nations clash with Wales (Andrew Matthews-Adam Davy/PA Images).

England and Wales meet at Twickenham on Saturday in a Guinness Six Nations clash that is critical to both countries’ title aspirations.

The game will see powerhouse centre Manu Tuilagi return to England’s starting line-up after injury, providing a major boost for Eddie Jones’ team.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Tuilagi’s midfield battle in opposition to Wales’ Nick Tompkins.

Manu Tuilagi – Sale Sharks

Position: Centre

Age: 30

Caps: 46

Debut: versus Wales, 2011

Height: 6′ 0″

Weight: 17st 4lbs

Points: 95 (19 tries)

Tuilagi has had an injury-hit career, but there are few more destructive midfield forces than the Sale centre when he is fit and firing. Tuilagi made his England debut against Wales in 2011, and his last Six Nations appearance came when Wales visited Twickenham in 2020, a game that saw him score a try before he was later sent off by referee Ben O’Keeffe. Tuilagi has been pivotal to some of England’s finest wins in the last 10 years – notably a stunning 2019 World Cup semi-final victory over New Zealand – and now fully fit again following hamstring trouble, head coach Jones will unleash him in game three of the Six Nations campaign. Wales are on red alert.

Nick Tompkins – Saracens

Nick Tompkins
Saracens centre Nick Tompkins is a key part of Wales’ midfield armoury (David Davies/PA)

Position: Centre

Age: 27

Caps: 18

Debut: versus Italy, 2020

Height: 5′ 11″

Weight: 13st 5lbs

Points: 10 (two tries)

Tompkins’ Wales debut against Italy in 2020 came as bolt out of the blue, with few people seemingly aware that the Sidcup-born Saracens centre had a grandmother from Wrexham. Wales head coach Wayne Pivac had done his homework, though, and Tompkins has become a valued and consistent Test match performer, featuring in 17 of Wales’ 23 games since entering the international arena. His club career has realised European Cup and Premiership title successes, and he has quickly become an integral part of Pivac’s plans building towards the 2023 World Cup in France. Faces a huge task trying to shackle Tuilagi, but it is a challenge he will relish.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier