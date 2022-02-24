Rory Darge to make his first start for Scotland in Six Nations clash with France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rory Darge to make his first start for Scotland in Six Nations clash with France

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 1.09pm
Rory Darge, right, makes his first Scotland start this weekend (Nigel French/PA)
Rory Darge, right, makes his first Scotland start this weekend (Nigel French/PA)

Rory Darge will make his first start for Scotland in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown with France at BT Murrayfield.

The inclusion of the 22-year-old Glasgow flanker, who made his international debut as a replacement against Wales in Cardiff earlier this month, represents one of three changes – all in the forward line – to the XV that started the defeat at the Principality Stadium last time out.

Magnus Bradbury, who will start his first game for Scotland since 2020, and Zander Fagerson are the other two players added to Gregor Townsend’s starting line-up.

WP Nel, Jonny Gray and Matt Fagerson are the three players to drop out.

On the bench, Edinburgh centre Mark Bennett is included in the matchday squad for the first time since 2018.

The Scots, who have won one of their two matches so far, are aiming to maintain an impressive record against the French. Townsend’s team won in Paris last year, while Les Bleus have not won in Edinburgh since 2014.

