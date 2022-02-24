Grant McCann to begin second Peterborough reign against former club Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grant McCann to begin second Peterborough reign against former club Hull

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 2.15pm
Grant McCann has returned to Peterborough for a second spell in charge (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grant McCann has returned to Peterborough for a second spell in charge (Richard Sellers/PA)

New Peterborough boss Grant McCann will face former club Hull in his first Sky Bet Championship match of a second spell in charge at the Weston Homes Stadium.

McCann left the Tigers last month and has been appointed to succeed Darren Ferguson, who resigned on Sunday with Posh deep in relegation trouble.

Defender Hayden Coulson is available again following a suspension for his sending off in last weekend’s defeat at Derby.

Midfielder Harrison Burrows and defender Ronnie Edwards both returned to the side in Wednesday’s loss at Fulham, while Mark Beevers (hamstring), midfielder Jack Taylor (hamstring) and Dan Butler (ankle) all continue their own recovery.

Hull are short of attacking options as Shota Arveladze attempts to end his side’s six-game winless run.

On-loan Brentford frontman Marcus Forss was forced off with a hamstring problem during the second half of the home defeat by bottom club Barnsley on Tuesday night and is doubtful.

Tyler Smith, who came off the bench against Barnsley, could lead the line as Mallik Wilks is still recovering from a foot injury, while Tom Eaves (ankle) and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (groin) are also both unavailable.

Australian defender Callum Elder (hamstring) faces a late fitness test and goalkeeper Matt Ingram (concussion) continues to be assessed, while on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter (hand), Josh Emmanuel (leg) and defender Lewie Coyle (hamstring) are all not yet back in contention.

