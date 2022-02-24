Scottish FA in talks with UEFA over World Cup play-off against Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scottish FA in talks with UEFA over World Cup play-off against Ukraine

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 2.26pm Updated: February 24 2022, 4.34pm
Hampden Park is scheduled to host Scotland against Ukraine (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hampden Park is scheduled to host Scotland against Ukraine (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Football Association is in talks with UEFA over the situation facing Scotland’s World Cup play-off opponents Ukraine.

Ukraine are due to visit Hampden on March 24 in a play-off semi-final but football in the country has been suspended in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

The fate of the game will be on the agenda at a UEFA executive committee meeting on Friday.

An SFA spokesperson told the PA news agency: “The Scottish FA is in ongoing dialogue with UEFA regarding the situation in Ukraine and we will continue to monitor developments.”

Ukraine players and fans at Hampden
Ukraine beat Sweden at Hamden during the Euro 2020 finals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Football in Ukraine stopped for a winter break on December 13 and was due to resume this weekend but will remain paused.

“Due to the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, the championship of Ukraine has been suspended,” a statement from the Ukraine Premier League read.

Seventeen of the 25 players in Ukraine’s most recent squad played in the country’s domestic league.

The European governing body said president Aleksander Ceferin had called an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee for Friday morning “in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions”.

UEFA later “strongly condemned” the Russian invasion and added: “We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency. Decisions will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and announced (on Friday).”

Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov delivered a defiant message on behalf of the national team.

Addressing his “Ukrainian brothers”, Petrakov said in a statement on the Ukrainian Association of Football website: “In this difficult time, we must unite, support each other and believe in our army and our state. We are on our Ukrainian land and we have nothing to fear!

“I am 64 years old, I have lived in Kyiv all my life, I am here now, I am not going anywhere and I am ready to help my country with what I can and know how.

“Sport in such moments recedes into the background: the main thing is life, peace, tranquillity of people. But I believe that after our quick victory we will continue to prepare for the decisive matches of the national team of Ukraine in the play-offs of the World Cup.

“We are the whole national team, all the guys who are always proud to present the Great Nation on the football field! We do not give up, we all think about Ukraine and live in Ukraine!  Glory to Ukraine!”

Scotland’s women’s national team are also due to play Ukraine in their next game, a crucial World Cup qualifier in the eastern European country on April 8.

The situation could also affect Scotland Under-21s’ European qualifier in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan on March 29.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]