Plymouth waiting on Joe Edwards for Rotherham clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth will check on Joe Edwards ahead of the visit of League One leaders Rotherham.

Edwards missed the midweek defeat at Cambridge with a niggle and he will be checked ahead of the game.

Steven Sessegnon made his debut off the bench at the Abbey and boss Steven Schumacher must decide whether he is fit enough to start.

They will remain without Dan Scarr, who faces another four weeks out with a torn hamstring.

Rotherham have no fresh injuries for the long trip.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green has returned to training after a hamstring injury but is not expected to feature.

Will Grigg is out for the season with a hamstring problem of his own, while Mickel Miller is also struggling with a similar issue.

Defender Angus MacDonald is now fit enough to start after a lengthy absence earlier in the season.