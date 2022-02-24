Plymouth waiting on Joe Edwards for Rotherham clash By Press Association February 24 2022, 3.14pm Joe Edwards has a niggle for Plymouth (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Plymouth will check on Joe Edwards ahead of the visit of League One leaders Rotherham. Edwards missed the midweek defeat at Cambridge with a niggle and he will be checked ahead of the game. Steven Sessegnon made his debut off the bench at the Abbey and boss Steven Schumacher must decide whether he is fit enough to start. They will remain without Dan Scarr, who faces another four weeks out with a torn hamstring. Rotherham have no fresh injuries for the long trip. Rarmani Edmonds-Green has returned to training after a hamstring injury but is not expected to feature. Will Grigg is out for the season with a hamstring problem of his own, while Mickel Miller is also struggling with a similar issue. Defender Angus MacDonald is now fit enough to start after a lengthy absence earlier in the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Derby waiting on Festy Ebosele ahead of crucial Peterborough clash Rotherham host Wigan in top-of-table clash with Will Grigg ruled out for season Ben Reeves and Mustapha Carayol could be back to boost Gillingham Plymouth to assess Dan Scarr ahead of Shrewsbury clash