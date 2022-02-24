Michael Flynn could ring the changes for Walsall’s clash with Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Michael Flynn could ring the changes for Walsall’s clash with Hartlepool

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 3.27pm
Michael Flynn is set to ring the changes (Mike Egerton/PA)
Michael Flynn is set to ring the changes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn could make changes in the wake of a midweek thrashing at Swindon as Hartlepool head for the Banks’s Stadium.

Flynn fielded an unchanged team at the County Ground on Tuesday evening and saw it routed 5-0.

Midfielder Joss Labadie was used only as a substitute on his return from a two-match ban and will hope for a start if Flynn opts for change.

The Saddlers had won their previous two league games to end a run of seven successive defeats and currently sit seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee is facing a selection headache as he attempts to extend an eight-game unbeaten league run.

Defender Neill Byrne was booked for the 10th time this season in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Colchester and must now serve a two-match ban, with full-backs Jamie Sterry (thigh) and Reagan Ogle (ankle) both fighting for fitness.

In addition, Zaine Francis-Angol and Luke Molyneux limped off in midweek and are being assessed, while Joe Grey has missed the last two games and Joe White is playing through a wrist problem.

Meanwhile, striker Mark Cullen left the club this week to join National League North side AFC Fylde on a free transfer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]