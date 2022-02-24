James Henry closing in on Oxford return after calf injury By Press Association February 24 2022, 3.34pm James Henry could return for Oxford (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up James Henry could be available for Oxford when they host Cambridge. The forward is returning from a calf injury and played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against QPR in a friendly earlier in the week. Billy Bodin is progressing from the ankle injury which saw him miss the last two matches and is edging closer to a return for the U’s. Elliott Moore could also be checked after coming off injured in the 1-0 win against Crewe midweek. Harrison Dunk could be in contention for a return to Cambridge’s starting line-up. The left-back had been suffering from an ankle knock but was fit enough to play the final few minutes of Cambridge’s 2-0 midweek win against Plymouth. Cambridge first-team coach Barry Corr also revealed that striker Joe Ironside is “not too far away” from a return. Shilow Tracey is also back for the U’s and made his return from injury as a late substitute against the Pilgrims. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Mark Bonner praises injury-hit Cambridge for victory over in-form Plymouth David Artell hopes for welcome news on injury front as lowly Crewe host Oxford PFA again calls for temporary head-injury substitutes after Robin Koch incident John Coleman rues Accrington mistakes after defeat at Cambridge