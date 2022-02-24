Gregor Townsend wants Scotland to seize Six Nations ‘last chance’ against France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gregor Townsend wants Scotland to seize Six Nations ‘last chance’ against France

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 3.34pm
Gregor Townsend has backed Scotland to handle their French test (Jane Barlow/PA)
Gregor Townsend has challenged Scotland to seize their “last chance” to remain in the hunt for the Six Nations title by beating in-form France at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Scots entered the tournament with high hopes, but defeat in Wales last time out means they now have little margin for error if they are to stay in contention for a first championship win since 1999, when it was still the Five Nations.

Victory over France is deemed essential if the Scots are to back up their promise with silverware and Townsend believes his team are equipped to deal with that challenge.

“We know it’s our last opportunity,” said the head coach. “We believe in our team but it is our last chance to be in the race for a trophy at the end of the season. We believe in our group so we have to put everything into this at the weekend and deliver what we’re capable of delivering.”

The Scots won in Paris last year while they have not lost at home to France since 2014. However, Townsend is mindful of the fact Les Bleus are currently one of the strongest teams in the world.

“It’s probably up there with playing South Africa in November,” he said, referencing the Autumn defeat by the world champions.

“They’re one of the top two or three teams in the world right now. They’ve got a huge pack, momentum behind them, results behind them, so it’s a great challenge for us.

“They’ve got their full squad this week and lots of confidence, they rested up last week too. They’ll be raring to go. But I’ve seen our group rise to this challenge in the past and I’m sure we’ll do that again.”

Asked if positive memories from recent meetings with France might benefit his side, Townsend said: “It can help in preparation for the week because you have a model or a formula or examples of when we’ve done things well against France and put them under pressure.

“But every game tells its own story, you have to work out as a group what is effective, what works for you and puts the opposition under pressure. The opposition learn from those games too, so whether we see France playing the same way as in the past, or change it. For us, we’ve just got to adapt to that.”

Glasgow flanker Rory Darge, 22, will make his first start for Scotland as one of three changes to the XV from the defeat in Cardiff.

“For us, Rory brings a lot either side of the ball,” said Townsend. “Defensively he’s one of our best tacklers, a very good jackaller, very disciplined in contact area with his decisions and technique.

“And if you look at his performances and stats he breaks more tackles than most back-rowers playing just now. He’s someone we feel can really complement what we have in the back row on either side of the ball.”

