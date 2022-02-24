Ayoub Assal back for AFC Wimbledon against Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ayoub Assal back for AFC Wimbledon against Doncaster

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 3.39pm
Ayoub Assal is set to return for Wimbledon’s match with Doncaster (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ayoub Assal will return to boost Wimbledon when they host fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Doncaster.

The playmaker received his 10th yellow card of the season at Sunderland earlier in the month and sat out the fixtures with Bolton and Gillingham due to a two-match suspension.

While Assal is back, Aaron Cosgrave looks set to spend time on the treatment table after he was forced off early in Tuesday’s stalemate at Gillingham.

Captain Alex Woodyard and Henry Lawrence (both hamstring) are still sidelined but Daniel Csoka has returned to the bench recently after concerns over his elevated heart rate during defeat to Rotherham on February 8.

Injury-hit Doncaster remain without a plethora of players for their trip to the capital.

Captain Tommy Rowe was able to recover from a dead leg to star in the midweek win over Accrington, which moved 22nd-placed Rovers to within four points of Wimbledon.

There is little other positive news on the injury front with Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith still out with a combination of calf and hamstring problems.

Charlie Seaman (knee), John Bostock (ankle) and Tom Anderson (foot), Ben Close (knee), Cameron John (back), Fejiri Okenabirhie (Achilles) are also still unavailable.

