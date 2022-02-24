Romain Perraud could give Southampton another option for Norwich clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southampton will have Romain Perraud back available for the visit of Norwich in the Premier League on Friday.

Full-back Perraud returned a positive Covid test but has returned to training and could return to the matchday squad this week.

Ralph Hasenhuttl remains without Lyanco, Alex McCarthy and Nathan Tella, who are all sidelined.

Norwich will have goalkeeper Tim Krul back in contention following a shoulder injury which has seen the Dutchman miss the past five matches.

Midfielders Jacob Sorensen (knee) and Lukas Rupp (hamstring) are both back in training as they close in on a return to action.

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah is set to miss the rest of the season following knee surgery while defender Andrew Omobamidele remains sidelined by a troublesome back issue.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Perraud, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Caballero, Djenepo, Smallbone, Diallo, Walcott, Valery.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Normann, Rashica, McLean, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Byram, Zimmermann, Kabak, Giannoulis, Dowell, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Rowe.