Neil Critchley faces decision over Marvin Ekpiteta before Blackpool host Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Neil Critchley faces decision over Marvin Ekpiteta before Blackpool host Reading

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 4.04pm
Blackpool’s Marvin Ekpiteta is a doubt (Richard Sellers/PA)
Blackpool’s Marvin Ekpiteta is a doubt (Richard Sellers/PA)

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley must decide whether to bring back Marvin Ekpiteta for the Championship clash with Reading on Saturday.

The defender is struggling with a neural problem connected to his back and was left out of the midweek defeat by QPR.

Critchley began with an unfamiliar 5-4-1 formation against Rangers but could revert to a 4-4-2 after seeing his side beaten by 10 men.

James Husband is close to a return from his hamstring problem but Keshi Anderson remains sidelined, as do Richard Keogh, Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, Matty Virtue and Sonny Carey.

Paul Ince could name an unchanged team after beginning life at Reading with victory over Birmingham.

Tom McIntyre made his first start since August and played the full match, while Baba Rahman is likely to miss out again having limped off with a hamstring injury against Preston last weekend.

Midfielder Josh Laurent has sat out the last two games with an ankle problem and could again be sidelined.

Dejan Tetek, Femi Azeez, Felipe Aararuna, Scott Dann, Ovie Ejaria and Alen Halilovic are other absentees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier