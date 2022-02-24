Neil Critchley faces decision over Marvin Ekpiteta before Blackpool host Reading

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley must decide whether to bring back Marvin Ekpiteta for the Championship clash with Reading on Saturday.

The defender is struggling with a neural problem connected to his back and was left out of the midweek defeat by QPR.

Critchley began with an unfamiliar 5-4-1 formation against Rangers but could revert to a 4-4-2 after seeing his side beaten by 10 men.

James Husband is close to a return from his hamstring problem but Keshi Anderson remains sidelined, as do Richard Keogh, Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, Matty Virtue and Sonny Carey.

Paul Ince could name an unchanged team after beginning life at Reading with victory over Birmingham.

Tom McIntyre made his first start since August and played the full match, while Baba Rahman is likely to miss out again having limped off with a hamstring injury against Preston last weekend.

Midfielder Josh Laurent has sat out the last two games with an ankle problem and could again be sidelined.

Dejan Tetek, Femi Azeez, Felipe Aararuna, Scott Dann, Ovie Ejaria and Alen Halilovic are other absentees.